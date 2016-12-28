Home » News » Latakia hospital receives aid prepared by ‘Doctor Liza’, who died in Tu-154 crash

Latakia hospital receives aid prepared by ‘Doctor Liza’, who died in Tu-154 crash

December 28, 2016

Russian officers unloaded the boxes with medication, which were sent to Syria after Elizaveta Glinka personally visited this hospital back in September. Elizaveta Glinka , also known as ‘Doctor Liza’, died in Tu-154 crash on December 25th 2016
