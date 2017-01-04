Home » News » “La La Land” wins big at New York Critics Circle

“La La Land” wins big at New York Critics Circle

News Desk January 4, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

“La La Land” continued its domination of the Best Picture category for this awards season by taking the top prize at the 82nd New York Film Critics Circle awards on Tuesday night. Edward Baran reports.

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters
https://twitter.com/Reuters

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Mom of Twins in Fallen Dresser Accident Speaks Out

Kayli Shoff shares her message to other parents after one of her 2-year-old twin sons …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd