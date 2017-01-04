“La La Land” wins big at New York Critics Circle

“La La Land” continued its domination of the Best Picture category for this awards season by taking the top prize at the 82nd New York Film Critics Circle awards on Tuesday night. Edward Baran reports.

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe

More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Reuters

https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters

https://twitter.com/Reuters