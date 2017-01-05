Home » News » Kenya struggles to scrap banned asbestos roofing

Kenya struggles to scrap banned asbestos roofing

Claiming tens of thousands of lives each year, asbestos is recognised as a killer.

Efforts continue in many countries to get rid of the material once loved by builders.

But in Kenya, where thousands of homes have asbestos roofs, work to replace them has been put on hold as the government has run out of money.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Mombasa.

