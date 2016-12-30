Kenya: IVF hoped to save northern white rhino from extinction

Scientists are running out of time to save the critically endangered northern white rhino. There are just three left in the world, and they all live in Kenya’s Ol Pejeta conservancy.

At 43 years old, conservationists say that it is unlikely Sudan – the last male of the group – will live for more than two years longer.

As the two female rhinos suffer from reproductive issues, it is hoped that IVF will save the species from extinction.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from central Kenya.

