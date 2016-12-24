Home » News » Keiser Report: ‘We are all in Trump world now’ (E1010)

Keiser Report: ‘We are all in Trump world now’ (E1010)

December 24, 2016

Check Keiser Report website for more: http://www.maxkeiser.com/

In this episode of the Keiser Report from a beach in Florida, Max and Stacy review the year that was Donald Trump as markets rally the most since Herbert Hoover in 1928 but is a 1929 like crash in the cards. In the second half, Max interviews Karl Denninger of Market-Ticker.org about whether or not Trump is, indeed, ‘draining the swamp?’ Or is he repopulating it with bigger, more terrifying swamp creatures?

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

