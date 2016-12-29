Keiser Report: Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! (E1012)

In this episode of the Keiser Report in Florida, Max and Stacy discuss all the free lunches harming the global economy. In the second half Max interviews Father Nathan Monk, author of ‘Chasing the Mouse’, about homelessness in America and building tiny houses.

