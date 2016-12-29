Home » News » Keiser Report: Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! (E1012)

Keiser Report: Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! (E1012)

December 29, 2016

In this episode of the Keiser Report in Florida, Max and Stacy discuss all the free lunches harming the global economy. In the second half Max interviews Father Nathan Monk, author of ‘Chasing the Mouse’, about homelessness in America and building tiny houses.

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

