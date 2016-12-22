Home » News » Keiser Report: ‘Foreigners Dumping US Treasurys’ (E1009)

Keiser Report: ‘Foreigners Dumping US Treasurys’ (E1009)

Check Keiser Report website for more: http://www.maxkeiser.com/

In this episode of the Keiser Report from a pedal trolley in Pensacola, Florida, Max and Stacy ask what ‘foreigners dumping Treasurys’ means for local businesses. They also discuss Trump’s argument that Americans should bulk buy and get a discount on their pharmaceuticals. In the second half Max continues his interview with Paul Craig Roberts about Trump’s economic policies.

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

