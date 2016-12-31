Kashmir: Indian riot police clash with protesters

Indian riot police fired tear gas and stun grenades at anti-government protesters in India-administered Kashmir as tension swelled in the Pulwama district.

Out in force, the protesters fighting against Indian rule earlier hurled rocks and petrol bombs.

The Muslim-majority Kashmir region, divided between Pakistan and India, has witnessed decades of conflict.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports.

