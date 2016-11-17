Jonny Bairstow’s Player Diary from Bangladesh & India

This week we take a look into the world of Jonny Bairstow on tour with the England cricket team.

From media duty, flying to Mumbai, Zafar Ansari chats about his debut, inside the hotel lift (it’s worth a look!) plus table tennis with Adil Rashid and Haseeb Hameed. Who will win?

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:

http://www.ecb.co.uk