Japan’s Abe pays respects at Hawaii memorials a day before Pearl Harbor trip

apanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stops at several memorials in Hawaii, one day before he is scheduled to visit Pearl Harbor during a trip intended to demonstrate a strong alliance between his country and the United States. Samantha Vadas reports.

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe

More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Reuters

https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters

https://twitter.com/Reuters