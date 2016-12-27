Home » News » Japanese prime minister plans historic visit to Pearl Harbor

Japanese prime minister plans historic visit to Pearl Harbor

News Desk December 27, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make his first visit to the Hawaiian Navy base, 75 years after Japan struck Pearl Harbor.
Abe says he wants to express the value of reconciliation between the US and Japan.
US President Barack Obama will also honour those who died in the attack, alongside Abe.

Al Jazeera’s Tom Ackerman reports from Washington, DC.

