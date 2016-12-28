Home » News » Japanese PM visits Pearl Harbor without apologising

Japanese PM visits Pearl Harbor without apologising

News Desk December 28, 2016

US President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have laid wreaths at the Pearl Harbor memorial in Hawaii. Abe offered condolences but did not apologise for the 1941 attack, which brought
the US into the Second World War and marked the start of the war in the Pacific.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Thomas reports from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

