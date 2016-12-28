Israeli settlements: Israel, alone but determined

Subscribe to France 24 now :
This week we take a look at Israel, which has lashed out at the UN Security Council for passing a resolution condemning Israeli settlement construction. We also go to a monastery on the outskirts of Mosul which provided refuge for Iraq’s displaced Christians. Finally, we head to Iran where people are staging a campaign to save an Italian-designed villa.
