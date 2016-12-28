Home » News » Israeli relative of Berlin truck attack victim lights menorah for Hanukkah

Israeli relative of Berlin truck attack victim lights menorah for Hanukkah

News Desk December 28, 2016

The son of an Israeli woman killed in the Berlin truck attack lights the fourth candle on Europe’s largest menorah for Hanukkah, dedicated to last week’s victims. Rough cut (no reporter narration).

