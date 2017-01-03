Home » News » Israeli police quiz Netanyahu over gifts

Israeli police quiz Netanyahu over gifts

News Desk January 3, 2017 News, XFeatured Leave a comment 2 Views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been questioned by police on suspicion of receiving gifts from businessmen. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters
https://twitter.com/Reuters

Tags

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Turkey: Police launch raids in Istanbul as hunt for nightclub gunman intensifies

Turkey: Police launch raids in Istanbul as hunt for nightclub gunman intensifies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd