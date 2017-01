Israeli police have spent three hours questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over whether he illegally accepted gifts from wealthy supporters.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reports from Jerusalem.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/