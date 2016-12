Israel refuses to recognise UN vote on settlements

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will not abide by the UN Security Council resolution demanding an end to illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian land. AT TWENTY MINUTES PAST THE HOUR ARMS WENT UP IN THE AIR- THAT OF THE US AMBASSADOR STAYED DOWN—- AND TO AN UNUSUAL ROUND OF APPLAUSE RESOLUTION 2334 WAS PASSED – JUST BEFORE THE VOTE SAMANTHA POWER WAS SEEN USHERING THE ISRAELI AMBASSADOR INTO A ROOM ADJACENT TO THE COUNCIL CHAMBER- IT APPEARS SHE WANTED TO INFORM HIM IN PRIVATE OF THE RARE US DECISION TO WITHOLD ITS VETO- FORKNOWLEDGE THAT DID NOT TEMPER THE ISRAELI REACTION- DANNY DANON: ISRAELI AMBASSADOR TO THE UN: BY VOTING YES IN FAVOR OF THIS RESOLUTION YOU HAVE IN FACT VOTED NO. YOU VOTD NO TO NEGOTIATIONS, YOU VOTED NO TO PROGRESS AND A CHANCE FOR BETTER LIVES FOR ISRAELIS AND PALESTINAINS. AND YOU VOTED NO TO THE POSSIBILITY OF PEACE- NOT SO INSISTED THE PALESTINIAN REPRESENTATIVE- WHO WAS ADAMANT THAT THE VOTE WAS ESSENTIAL IF THERE WAS TO BE ANY CHANCE OF REVIVIVING A DORMANT PEACE PROCESS RIYAD MANSOUR: PALESTINE AMBASSADOR TO THE UN: TODAY’S RESOLUTION MAY RIGHTLY BE SEEN AS A LAST ATTEMPT TO PRESERVE THE TWO STATE SOLUTION AND REVIVE THE PATH FOR PEACE. TO KEEP THE HOPE ALIVE. THE US HAD VETOED THIRTY PREVIOUS UN RESOLUTIONS REGARDING ISRAEL PALESTINE- THE LAST TIME IN 2011- SAMANTHA POWER: US AMBASSADOR TO THE UN: SINCE 2011 SETTLEMENT GROWTH HAS ONLY ACCELERATED. SINCE 2011 MULTIPLE EFFORTS TO PURSUE PEACE THROUGH NEGOTIATIONS HAVE FAILED. AND SINCE 2011 PRESIDENT OBAMA AND SECRETARY KERRY HAVE REPEATEDLY WARNED PUBLICALY AND PRIVATELY THAT THE AVSENCE OF PROGRESS TOWARDS PEACCE AND CONTINED SETTLEMENT EXPANSION WAS GOING TO PUT THE TWO STATE SOLUTION AND RISK AND THREATEN ISRAEL’S STATED OBJECTIVE TO REMAIN BOTH A JEWISH STATE AND A DEMOCRACY. WORDS THAT WILL NOT REPAIR WHAT HAVE BECOME STRAINED RELATIONS BETWEEN THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION AND ISRAEL- WHICH FOR ITS PART SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO ENGAGEMENT WITH A NEW PRESIDENT IN A MATTER OF WEEKS MIKE HANNA ALJAZEERA UNITED NATIONS – Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe – Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish – Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera – Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/