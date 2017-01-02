Home » News » Israel: Police to question PM Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged gifts

Israel: Police to question PM Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged gifts

News Desk January 2, 2017

Police are expected to question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his official residence in Jerusalem on Monday on suspicion of receiving gifts from businessmen in breach of his role as a public servant, Israeli media reported.

