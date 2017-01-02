Israel: Police to question PM Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged gifts

Subscribe to France 24 now :

Police are expected to question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his official residence in Jerusalem on Monday on suspicion of receiving gifts from businessmen in breach of his role as a public servant, Israeli media reported.

