Israel-Palestinians: Netanyahu condemns John Kerry speech – BBC News

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned as biased a speech by outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry on Israeli-Palestinian issues. Mr Kerry said the prospect of a peace deal based on a two-state solution was in grave jeopardy. Israeli settlement building on occupied land was a major problem, he said.

