Islamic State claims Istanbul attack, gunman remains at large

News Desk January 2, 2017

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday (January 2) for a New Year’s Day mass shooting in a packed Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people, an attack carried out by a lone gunman who remains at large. Emily Wither reports.

