UK horse racing is taking a well earned rest on Friday 23rd December 2016, which means that the usual Friday evening of all weather flat racing at Dundalk is the only meeting of the day.

Expect the usually high spirited Dundalk crowd to be full of Christmas cheer in this last meeting before Boxing Day’s bumper action.

Fortuno has as ever provided a selection of tips for the day’s action, three for today owing to the solitary meeting.

Nap of the Day runs in the first race for Tommy Stack, who is retiring at the end of this year. A Shin Impala is taken to give him and jockey Wayne Lordan an early Christmas present at a price of 7/2. Last time at this track, this horse appeared not to relish 1m3f, so the return to the 1m he won over at this course in May is a positive. If returning to the form of the Spring, has the conditions to go very well indeed.

Next Best for Friday night is as ever a selection with a little more value for each-way followers. Have a Nice Day was doing well over distances of around 7f this summer before going a little off the boil. A return from a short break at this course a couple of weeks ago signified a return to form, albeit over a 1m trip, over which the horse faded in the final furlong. Today’s return to 7f, and a little more spring in the step makes for a very interesting prospect at odds of 10/1. A nice bet to make the frame, and win would not be a complete surprise.

The final selection for Friday is Hes Our Music who is something of a course specialist, having won at this track 8 times since 2012. This horse was claimed 4 weeks ago at Dundalk by current connections, and the 10lb claimer on board knocks a big chunk of weight off too. Today’s 1m2f trip is probably perfect, too, making a price of 9/2 very tempting indeed.

Irish Horse Racing Tips: Friday 23 December 2016