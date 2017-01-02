Home » News » Iraqis hit the slopes in Kurdistan, leave worries behind

Iraqis hit the slopes in Kurdistan, leave worries behind

News Desk January 2, 2017

Iraqis hit the slopes of Korek Mountain near Erbil for the earliest snowfall, despite ongoing fighting in nearby Mosul. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

