Iraqi forces rely on drones as they advance in eastern Mosul

Drones are an indispensable tool for the Iraqi army, as it advances to recapture the city of Mosul from Islamic State militants. Rough cut (no reporter narration).

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe

More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Reuters

https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters

https://twitter.com/Reuters