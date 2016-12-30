Home » News » Iraqi forces face fierce Islamic State combat in south Mosul

Iraqi forces face fierce Islamic State combat in south Mosul

December 30, 2016

Iraqi forces are facing fierce resistance from Islamic State militants in southern Mosul on their second day of a renewed push to take back the city after fighting stalled for several weeks. Nathan Frandino reports.

