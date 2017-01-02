Home » News » Iraq: Islamic state group claims responsibility for car bomb attack in Sadr City district

Iraq: Islamic state group claims responsibility for car bomb attack in Sadr City district

News Desk January 2, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

A suicide car bomb killed at least 18 people when it exploded Monday in a busy market area of Baghdad, Iraqi officials said, hours after the arrival of French President François Hollande.

