Friday’s deadline has passed for millions of Indians trying to cash in their now worthless banknotes.

In November, the government announced it was withdrawing the 500 and 1,000-rupee notes in a bid to stem corruption and counterfeiting.

Al Jazeera’s Faiz Jamil reports

