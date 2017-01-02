Home » News » India: Supreme court orders cricket board chief to resign

India: Supreme court orders cricket board chief to resign

News Desk January 2, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

India’s Supreme Court has removed Anurag Thakur as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Thakur and his deputy Ajay Shirke were ordered by the top court to quit for not adhering to recommendations by an anti-corruption panel.

Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall explains.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Livestream of home robbery leaves couple terrified

A couple watches live as two people storm in and rob their house in Kansas …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd