India: Supreme court orders cricket board chief to resign

India’s Supreme Court has removed Anurag Thakur as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Thakur and his deputy Ajay Shirke were ordered by the top court to quit for not adhering to recommendations by an anti-corruption panel.

Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall explains.

