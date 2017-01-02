Home » News » In Iraq, Hollande vows to tackle foreign fighters and their children

In Iraq, Hollande vows to tackle foreign fighters and their children

January 2, 2017

France will fight any French jihadists it finds on the battlefields of Iraq, arrest them if they return home and work to de-radicalise their children, President Francois Hollande said on a visit to Baghdad on Monday. Saskia O’Donoghue reports.

