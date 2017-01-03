Home » News » In France it is now legal to ignore work emails outside office hours

In France it is now legal to ignore work emails outside office hours

News Desk January 3, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Subscribe to France 24 now :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

We take a look at online reactions to a new law that will protect many workers from being expected to answer work emails outside office hours. Also, bowing politicians in Ivory Coast and in Cameroon become figures of fun on social media. Finally, a viral video in Morocco condemns a TV channel for broadcasting a show advising women how to cover up domestic violence bruises with make-up.

Visit our website :
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook :
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Four Chelsea fans given suspended sentences for racist violence in Paris

Four Chelsea fans are given suspended jail sentences by a Paris court for committing racist …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd