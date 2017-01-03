In France it is now legal to ignore work emails outside office hours

Subscribe to France 24 now :
We take a look at online reactions to a new law that will protect many workers from being expected to answer work emails outside office hours. Also, bowing politicians in Ivory Coast and in Cameroon become figures of fun on social media. Finally, a viral video in Morocco condemns a TV channel for broadcasting a show advising women how to cover up domestic violence bruises with make-up.
