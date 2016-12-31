Home » News » Ice fortress: Kremlin gets recreated in ice at Moscow festival

Ice fortress: Kremlin gets recreated in ice at Moscow festival

News Desk December 31, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

New Year celebrations started in the Russian capital on Thursday with the opening of the Ice Moscow festival and its giant ice sculptures depicting famous buildings from across the country.

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Mexico: Soggy Santa makes a splash in Guadalajara Zoo

Underwater Santa Claus welcomed families ahead of the Christmas holidays at the Guadalajara Zoo Aquarium …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd