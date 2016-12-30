How will a Trump presidency impact sanctions on Russia?

Barack Obama on Thursday slapped sanctions on Russia and gave 35 Russian diplomats just 72 hours to leave the US over alleged Russian interference in the US election. Russia’s foreign minister recommended Moscow does the same, but Russian President Vladimir Putin decided ruled it out.

Putin wants to know where President-elect Donald Trump stands on the issue.

US intelligence agencies accuse Russia of cyber attacks in the recent election aimed at helping Trump defeat Hillary Clinton for the presidency.

Trump has praised Putin’s leadership in the past. So will his first move in the White House be to lift the sanctions?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Thomas Pickering – Former US ambassador to Russia and the UN.

Mark Sleboda – International relations and security analyst.

Lilit Gevorgyan – Russia economic analyst at the think tank IHS Markit.

