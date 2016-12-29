Home » News » Hong Kong: Iconic street fabric market to close

December 29, 2016

An iconic market in Hong Kong is winding as the government prepares to shut it down.
Authorities have been trying to demolish the Yen Chow fabric market since 2000. Now, after protests, the clearance is finally going ahead.
The city’s last fabric market has been an inspiration to young designers and an important feature of Hong Kong’s fashion scene.
Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan reports from Hong Kong.

