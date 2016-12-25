Home » News » Honduran migrants rush to beat Trump to the border

Honduran migrants rush to beat Trump to the border

News Desk December 25, 2016 News Leave a comment 1 Views

As a Trump presidency nears, migrants in Honduras flee perils like gang violence in greater numbers, hoping to make it to the U.S. before Trumps makes good on his campaign rhetoric to crack down on illegal immigration. Ashraf Fahim reports.

