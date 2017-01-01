Home » News » Heck of a year: Refugees, terror acts, media bias, anti-establishment gains shaped 2016

Heck of a year: Refugees, terror acts, media bias, anti-establishment gains shaped 2016

News Desk January 1, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

2016 has seen terror attacks, the rise of anti-establishment sentiment and political upheaval, events that have changed the course of the world.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Obama & Trump’s very different Putin approachs

As Pres. Obama hits Russia with sanctions for interfering in U.S. elections, Pres.-elect Trump praises …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd