Head of CBI: Businesses Want to Make a Success of Brexit

Carolyn Fairbairn, the Director-General of lobby group the CBI which represents nearly 200,000 businesses, tells Ian King Live that businesses want barrier-free access to the EU and to ensure they can obtain the necessary skills and talent. Fairbairn says the coming year will be even more significant than last year for businesses of all sizes.

