Gülenists behind ambassador assassination? No one’s buying it.

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

As Russia mourns its ambassador to Turkey, Turkey’s president squarely blames supporters of US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen. But with the assailant shouting out “don’t forget Aleppo, don’t forget Syria”, we ask out panel what or who put the off duty policeman up to it. How much of it is related to Syria? Are Erdogan’s priorities shifting? Just when Turkey and Russia had buried the hatchet, does the assassination of the ambassador make Turkey’s president beholden to Moscow?

Click here for the Full Debate: www.france24.com/en/20161222-debate-turkey-putin-ambassador-part-one

Visit our website: http://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en