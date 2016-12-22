Home » News » Gülenists behind ambassador assassination? No one’s buying it.

Gülenists behind ambassador assassination? No one’s buying it.

News Desk December 22, 2016

As Russia mourns its ambassador to Turkey, Turkey’s president squarely blames supporters of US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen. But with the assailant shouting out “don’t forget Aleppo, don’t forget Syria”, we ask out panel what or who put the off duty policeman up to it. How much of it is related to Syria? Are Erdogan’s priorities shifting? Just when Turkey and Russia had buried the hatchet, does the assassination of the ambassador make Turkey’s president beholden to Moscow?

