Good, Bad and Unusual best of 2016

Sport Desk December 26, 2016 Golf Leave a comment 1 Views

PGA TOUR host Teryn Schaefer takes a look back at the best moments from the Good, Bad and Unusual in 2016. From Jim Furyk’s 58 and Rory McIlroy’s TOUR Championship victory, to Phil Mickelson’s wizardry and Jordan Spieth’s trick shots – we reflect on the year that was.
