Home » News » Global stocks 2017: after the highs, the lows?

Global stocks 2017: after the highs, the lows?

News Desk December 31, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

2016 ends with record highs for US stock markets and strong gains elsewhere, as a post-Trump rally carries through into a new year and markets shrug off Brexit. But could 2017 be a year or reckoning as risks to the global outlook become reality? David Pollard reports.

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters
https://twitter.com/Reuters

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Putin’s New Year Address 2017: Challenging year brought us closer together

The challenges endured by Russia in 2016 have only strengthened the nation’s unity and aspirations …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd