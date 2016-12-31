Global stocks 2017: after the highs, the lows?

2016 ends with record highs for US stock markets and strong gains elsewhere, as a post-Trump rally carries through into a new year and markets shrug off Brexit. But could 2017 be a year or reckoning as risks to the global outlook become reality? David Pollard reports.

