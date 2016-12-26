Home » News » Giving voice to the voiceless – TechKnow

Giving voice to the voiceless – TechKnow

News Desk December 26, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

The frustration of a synthetic voice is a reality for many who can only speak through computers. Now, researchers are creating sounds that capture individual personalities and preserving a voice for those facing a cruel loss. For those in need, new voice technologies offer the sweet sounds of success.

