Home » News » German interior minister wants federal ‘departure centers’ to ease deportations

German interior minister wants federal ‘departure centers’ to ease deportations

News Desk January 3, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Germany is considering setting up special federal centers to help speed up deportation process of rejected asylum-seekers. The initiative, as suggested by Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, forms part of general security shake-up inspired by Berlin Christmas market attack.

