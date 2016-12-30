Home » News » German govt says it has no proof of alleged Russian cyber threat – Bundestag member

German govt says it has no proof of alleged Russian cyber threat – Bundestag member

News Desk December 30, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

German media have recently been speculating about the alleged cyber threat posed by Russia to Germany’s elections in 2017. The threat has, however, been questioned by one politician, who is demanding proof from the government. Peter Oliver has the story.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Woman finds baby in a box near trash bin

A woman discovered a baby boy left in a box on the streets of Brazil …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd