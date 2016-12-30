German govt says it has no proof of alleged Russian cyber threat – Bundestag member

German media have recently been speculating about the alleged cyber threat posed by Russia to Germany’s elections in 2017. The threat has, however, been questioned by one politician, who is demanding proof from the government. Peter Oliver has the story.
