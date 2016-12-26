George Michael on Wham, fame, love (Desert Island Discs) BBC News

This is a cutdown from a rare Desert Island Discs archive interview in which George Michael talks candidly to Kirsty Young about Wham, dealing with fame and how he regained his emotional and professional confidence and is now a happier and more peaceful man. Listen to the full interview here http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b008006s

