French elections: How the left is faring

News Desk January 3, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

French voters go to the polls in May to elect a new president and are widely expected to swing to the right.
Socialist president Francois Hollande isn’t seeking a second term, so this month his party will pick its candidate.
With the socialist primaries beginning in a few weeks, the former prime minister Manuel Valls is trying to convince the left to pick him.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.

