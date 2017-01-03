French elections: How the left is faring

French voters go to the polls in May to elect a new president and are widely expected to swing to the right.

Socialist president Francois Hollande isn’t seeking a second term, so this month his party will pick its candidate.

With the socialist primaries beginning in a few weeks, the former prime minister Manuel Valls is trying to convince the left to pick him.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/