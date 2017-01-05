France 2017: The race is on (part 2)

Subscribe to France 24 now :

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

In four months, François Hollande will no longer be French president and with candidates jockeying for position, they’re all playing president-elect in speeches that are sometimes live on all-news channels, often for replay only on the internet. This Wednesday it was the turn of first-round front runner Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate. Will the French really opt for a candidate whose election would certainly spell doom for the Paris-Berlin axis that’s powered Europe for half a century?

Click here for PART ONE.

Produced by Andrew HILLIAR, Alessandro XENOS and Christopher DAVIS.

Visit our website :

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel :

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook :

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter :

https://twitter.com/France24_en