France 2017: The race is on (part 1)

In four months François Hollande will no longer be president and with candidates jockeying for position, they’re all playing president-elect in speeches that are sometimes live on all-news channels, often for replay only on the Internet. This Wednesday it was the turn of first-round front runner Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate. Will the French really opt for a candidate whose election would certainly spell doom for the Paris-Berlin axis that’s powered Europe for half-a-Century?
