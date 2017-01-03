Home » News » Four Chelsea fans given suspended sentences for racist violence in Paris

Four Chelsea fans given suspended sentences for racist violence in Paris

News Desk January 3, 2017

Four Chelsea fans are given suspended jail sentences by a Paris court for committing racist violence after stopping a black Frenchman from boarding a metro train. Nathan Frandino reports.

