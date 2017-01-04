Former England Footballer Danny Mills on Sale of West Cornwall Pasty Company

Danny Mills, former footballer for Leeds United, Manchester City and England, tells Ian King Live about the sale of the West Cornwall Pasty Company by Enact, a turnaround business fund in which he is an investor. Mills also says footballers are justified in seeking more money and going to China, which he says is looking to become a sporting superpower in the next few years.
