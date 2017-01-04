Home » News » Former England Footballer Danny Mills on Sale of West Cornwall Pasty Company

Former England Footballer Danny Mills on Sale of West Cornwall Pasty Company

News Desk January 4, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Danny Mills, former footballer for Leeds United, Manchester City and England, tells Ian King Live about the sale of the West Cornwall Pasty Company by Enact, a turnaround business fund in which he is an investor. Mills also says footballers are justified in seeking more money and going to China, which he says is looking to become a sporting superpower in the next few years.

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews and https://twitter.com/skynewsbreak

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews

For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps:

iPad https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/Sky-News-for-iPad/id422583124

iPhone https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-news/id316391924?mt=8

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.skynews.android&hl=en_GB

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

France 2017: The race is on (part 1)

Subscribe to France 24 now : http://f24.my/youtubeEN FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd