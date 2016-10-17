Home » Sport » Cricket » Follow England in the final Bangladesh ODI

Follow England in the final Bangladesh ODI

October 17, 2016

Join the England team in the final one-day international in Bangladesh as they looked to seal a series win over the host nation.

Follow the team as they start their journey on the team bus, all the way through to the moment Chris Woakes hit the winning six. Experience what it’s like to be at a match in Chittagong.

England’s four-wicket victory meant they ended Bangladesh’s six-series long winning streak on home soil.

