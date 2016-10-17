Follow England in the final Bangladesh ODI

Join the England team in the final one-day international in Bangladesh as they looked to seal a series win over the host nation.

Follow the team as they start their journey on the team bus, all the way through to the moment Chris Woakes hit the winning six. Experience what it’s like to be at a match in Chittagong.

England’s four-wicket victory meant they ended Bangladesh’s six-series long winning streak on home soil.

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:

http://www.ecb.co.uk