Flight recorder found from Black Sea crash

Russian authorities have found a flight recorder in the wreckage of a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday (December 25), killing all 92 on board, Russian agencies cited the Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday (December 27). Mia Womersley reports.

