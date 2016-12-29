Fleeing South Korea – 101 East

South Korea has built its success on a population driven to excel and willing to conform – for the good of their society.

The country has seen the fastest economic development of anywhere in the world, becoming synonymous with a highly educated workforce, cutting edge technology, and large powerful conglomerates.

But it’s come at the cost of a stressful competitive society – with relentless working hours and a pressure to succeed.

Now, a new generation of South Koreans is saying enough is enough. They are voting for a more liberal and kinder lifestyle with their feet – leaving the country in droves.

